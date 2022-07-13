TVBET gets two SBC Awards 2022 nominations

The leading provider of live games was shortlisted in the categories “Live Casino Supplier” and “Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product”.

Press release.- TVBET, the leading live-games provider, is honoured to announce that it has been shortlisted in the SBC Awards 2022 in two nominations: Live Casino Supplier and Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product. TVBET gets nominations at the prestigious SBC Awards for the fourth year in a row.

The SBC Awards have been held since 2014 and recognize the achievements of operators and affiliates, as well as suppliers from across all the major disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers, and data. The SBC Awards 2022 will take place on the final day of the SBC Summit Barcelona on September 22, 2022, at The Palau Nacional, Barcelona. More than 1000 guests will be able to watch how the best operators, affiliates, and suppliers of the world of betting and casino are fighting for victory in 45 nominations.

TVBET has been shortlisted for two nominations, namely Live Casino Supplier and Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product. TVBET games are actively integrated into numerous online and offline casinos and bookmakers. More than 200 partners have already appreciated the gaming solutions of TVBET.

The B2B provider offers the integration of 16 top-notch and exciting live games, which are broadcasted 24/7/365 from a single studio in Warsaw. All the events are run every 2 minutes or less. Eight out of the 16 live games are currently GLI certified and most games are already familiar to players.

TVBET’s team expresses gratitude for the recognition and wishes good luck to all the participants. The B2B provider is going to visit the SBC Summit Barcelona, and every attendee will have an opportunity to talk to TVBET representatives.