TVBET enters distribution agreement with Golden Matrix Group

Press release.- The live games provider TVBET has signed a partnership with Golden Matrix Group. It is a deal which sees the company incorporate the provider’s top-notch live games into its offering.

TVBET is a provider which offers easy and smooth API integration of TV games based on odds. Its games are a perfect product for casinos and bookmakers, both online and offline. TVBET games are well-known card games and lotteries adapted for online streaming formats. Since its launch in 2016, TVBET’s major idea has been to create and then maintain top-shelf and up-to-date content for partners that will literally «glue» any player to their computer’s, tv’s, or smartphone’s screen.

The partnership with Golden Matrix Group strengthens TVBET’s position in the igaming arena and delivers its content even wider.

Golden Matrix Group is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers.

The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention, and monetization of users. The provided platform is unparalleled in both mobile and desktop website deployment, proving compatible throughout all major operating systems and web browsers.

Utku Sarper, TVBET sales lead, states: “We are entering a new win-win deal with a strong igaming representative — Golden Matrix Group. It is proud to welcome the B2B company among our partners, and we are sure the synergy of our companies will bring us mutually beneficial results. TVBET will enhance Golden Matrix Group’s content offering, and for us, this deal will bring new growth opportunities in the market.”

