TVBET enhances its iGaming footprint through St8 partnership

Press release.- B2B provider of live games, TVBET, has signed an agreement with the state-of-the-art aggregator, St8.io, providing its clients with live streaming solutions.

TVBET, a top-tier provider of live games, offers fully customizable integrations for bookmakers and casinos alike. Well-known lotteries and card games like Keno, WheelBet, Poker, and others have been adapted by the TVBET team for the world of online streaming.

Now, teamed up with up-and-coming aggregation platform, St8, the whole range of TVBET live games is on offer to all St8 clients.

St8.io utilizes its decades of B2B and B2C iGaming experience to support operators in integrating leading game providers via their seamless API. Known for technical excellence and round-the-clock support, St8 delivers fast and scalable solutions for all its partners.

Vlad Negine, founder and CEO of St8, comments: “Our partnership brings tremendous value to all St8’s clients. After all, TVBET excels in what they do with its highly-specialized product”.

“What’s more, our team are proud to be working alongside TVBET. They have a clear vision, superb products and a strong team behind them. Teamed up together, we’ll surely help our wide range of clients get ahead.”

Utku Sarper, sales lead at TVBET, states: “We are happy to work with strong industry representatives whose values match up with ours. Together with St8, we aim to facilitate the integration of casino and bookmaker products and ensure a pleasant experience for connecting iGaming solutions”.

“We at TVBET are pleased with the new partnership and look forward to long-term cooperation with St8.”

