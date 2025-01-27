The Brook donated $11m to local organisations in 2024

Since 2019, the charity casino has contributed nearly $30m to institutions.

US.- Eureka Casino Resorts’ charity casino The Brook, in New Hampshire, donated over $11m to over 100 organisations in 2024. Since its transformation in 2019, the charity casino raised nearly $30m for local charities.

Through New Hampshire’s charity casino model, a percentage of all games-of-chance and historical horse racing revenue is allocated to local organisations in rotating five-to-10-day cycles. The firm said these contributions have supported various programmes, including Angel Flight NE and Make-A-Wish New Hampshire.

CEO Andre Carrier said: “I hope we’ve built something special here at The Brook, where every game played funds and fuels essential community service organizations. Our work isn’t just measured in dollars or visitors but in the possibilities and resources it helps provide our community and state.”

In 2024, The Brook donated $164,000 to Seacoast Mental Health Center, and Gather, a nonprofit combating food insecurity, received over $96,000 in contributions.

See also: New Hampshire bill could up legal gambling age

Patte Ardizzoni, Gather’s development and communications director, commented: “The Brook’s investment in addressing food scarcity helps us serve over 10,300 members at our Pantry Market and even more through our Mobile Markets. In addition, their generous $25,000 matching donation enabled us to replace one of our essential trucks, allowing us to continue delivering fresh, nutritious food to those in need. Thanks to The Brook’s partnership, we’re able to provide nourishment, stability, and hope to thousands in our community every day.”

Jay Couture, president and CEO of Seacoast Mental Health Center, added: “The substantial philanthropic contribution from The Brook had an immediate and profound impact on our mission. We are extremely grateful for the partnership.”

Last year, The Brook Casino renovated its sportsbook.