American Gaming Association lauds president Trump’s visit to Las Vegas

Bill Miller, president and CEO of the AGA, said: “Trump’s support for the gaming industry during his first term was unprecedented.”

Press release.- The American Gaming Association (AGA) member Circa Resort and Casino hosted President Trump for an important event, building on the industry’s strong ties with the president.

The Association expressed its gratitude to Circa CEO Derek Stevens for hosting the event and taking the opportunity to convey to President Trump and his team the key tax priorities in the year ahead, including raising the slot tax threshold and eliminating the sports betting excise tax.

Bill Miller, president and CEO of the AGA, commented: “This event is a testament to the president’s commitment to making sure that the tax code not only encourages job creation but also ensures workers keep more of their hard-earned money.

“It’s exciting for our industry that the president visited a casino property so early in his second term. This event clearly demonstrates the positive role the gaming industry plays in the U.S. economy.

“President Trump’s tremendous support for the gaming industry during his first term was unprecedented – for the first time in history, our industry was able to obtain federal economic relief in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdowns. We look forward to further engagement with President Trump throughout this year on critical tax policy and other important industry priorities.”