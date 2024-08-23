Merkur Group celebrates the 90th anniversary of Paul Gauselmann

Gauselmann has built an empire, demonstrating how economic success can serve the greater good.

Press release.- As a founder, vending machine magnate, corporate leader, benefactor and family man, there’s no ambition Paul Gauselmann has not accomplished in his lifetime. Even age appears to have scarcely touched him.

On 26 August, this stalwart entrepreneur of the post-war era will celebrate his 90th birthday. His persona, along with an excellent management team, continues to guide the fortunes of the Merkur Group. With his health in mind, he has reduced his working week to four days over the past year. Nevertheless, his focus remains on the company’s future and the welfare of its 15,000 employees: “For 67 years, I have lived with the constant hopes and fears for the success of our corporate group.”

Paul Gauselmann, founder of Merkur Group, reflected on his journey from starting a business in 1957 with no capital to leading an internationally successful company with sales of around four billion euros. Despite his achievements, he acknowledges that his success is due to hard work, perfectionism, and entrepreneurship, not luck. His wife Karin has been a crucial support throughout their 58 years together.

Lifelong love: Paul and Karin Gauselmann have been married for nearly 57 years.

From a young age, Paul contributed to his family’s income and learned the value of hard work. The war years instilled in him the importance of play, which later fueled his passion for gaming. His entrepreneurial spirit thrived in post-war Germany, where economic conditions were favourable.

Following his apprenticeship as a telecommunications inspector, which he completed as best in class, he ventured into part-time self-employment as a jukebox operator after seven years – the year was 1957, marking the inception of the Merkur Group. Then, in October 1964, Paul Gauselmann became fully self-employed. Precisely the years spent as an employee would shape the entrepreneur for the rest of his life.

Paul Gauselmann has never lost sight of how important it is for an employer to show appreciation for their employees. Thus, even at 90, he makes time to engage with his employees whenever possible. A question here, a word of praise there – Paul Gauselmann always interacts with his staff on an equal footing, never forgetting how he started out himself.

Starting out as a one-man business 67 years ago, Paul Gauselmann has succeeded in building a major corporate group with today nearly 15,000 employees, while always staying true to his principle to be “an entrepreneur with a heart.” Thus, the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic – with arcades, casinos and sports betting shops forced to remain closed in some cases for up to seven months – caused him many a sleepless night. But despite the heavy losses of income, the boss looked after “his” people, with not a single one having to be let go due to the pandemic.

Within the family circle: three-year-old Paul Gauselmann (left) with his brothers Willi, Eugen, Josef and Heinz and father Heinrich Gauselmann in 1937.

Paul Gauselmann’s old-school thriftiness, prioritising value over material gain, enabled him to become a generous donor in his region. Over his lifetime, he earned more money than his family could spend, choosing instead to give back. He established the Paul and Karin Gauselmann Foundation, which has donated nearly five million euros to around 2,500 beneficiaries in 25 years. His contributions include funding for the modernization of Rahden Hospital, an extension at Minden Clinic, and a campus building for medical training, as well as a 1.4 million euro operating theatre robot for Lübbecke Hospital.

Additionally, Gauselmann invested millions to restore the 500-year-old Schloss Benkhausen estate in Espelkamp. The estate now serves as a training centre, conference hotel, and cultural venue, featuring an English Garden with a recreational area, circular walking path, and jetty for public enjoyment.

Despite the fact that his dedication earned him the honourary citizenship of the towns of Espelkamp and Lübbecke many years ago, the father of four sons and great-grandfather to five great-grandchildren is as committed to social causes as ever. Not only has he funded the construction of two childcare centres in Espelkamp with an investment of around six million euros; but when the town recently faced unforeseen financial difficulties, he stepped up once more with a donation of 8.7 million euros.

To ensure the neighbouring town of Lübbecke, where the Merkur Group’s production plant is located, was not left behind, he contributed an additional five million euros. In a matter of just a few months, Paul Gauselmann has thus contributed around 20 million euros to the public good. Moreover, he has announced that a substantial portion of his private assets will be allocated to his foundation. “This will make it possible to support numerous good causes in the coming years,” assured Paul Gauselmann, looking back with satisfaction on his life’s work.