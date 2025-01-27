PopOK Gaming announces new partnership deal with Aviator

PopOK Gaming said this collaboration will offer players an immersive, fast-paced gaming adventure while enhancing operator offerings.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has announced its collaboration with Aviator, the groundbreaking multiplayer crash game, delivering exceptional gaming experiences. This partnership brings together PopOK Gaming’s creativity and Aviator’s cutting-edge gameplay to create a dynamic fusion that promises to captivate players worldwide.

The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both brands, offering players an immersive, fast-paced gaming adventure while enhancing operator offerings.

What to expect

The Aviator game will now be fully integrated into PopOK Gaming’s ecosystem, ensuring seamless availability across its extensive network of global partners. With PopOK Gaming’s signature high-quality design, intuitive UI/UX, innovative promotional tools and Aviator’s smooth gameplay, offering innovative promotions, and customised campaigns powered by PopOK Gaming’s tools is promising to keep players engaged.

A win-win for operators and players

For operators, this collaboration provides an opportunity to attract new audiences and retain existing ones through a unique combination of advanced gameplay and gamification options. For players, it opens the door to even more exhilarating experiences, blending the best of both brands.

Tsovinar Elchyan, head of Partner Management at PopOK Gaming, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Aviator, a game that is a sensation worldwide. By integrating it into PopOK Gaming’s platform, we are confident in delivering more value to our partners and an unmatched experience to players.”