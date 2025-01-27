Proposed restrictions on citizen-led amendments threaten Trump’s Miami casino ambitions

The proposed changes would make it much harder for Floridians to pass ballot initiatives.

US.- Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal to overhaul the state’s process for citizen-led amendments could harm President Donald Trump’s ambitions to open a casino in Miami. The proposed changes would make it much harder for Floridians to pass ballot initiatives, including those that could expand gambling in the state.

The change could pose a challenge for Trump’s plans for a Las Vegas-style casino since any expansion of gambling in Florida requires voter approval through a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment. DeSantis’ proposal to tighten the requirements for such referendums, potentially strengthens the Seminole Tribe’s hold over gambling in the state.

The 60 per cent voter approval requirement in Florida further complicates the situation, as demonstrated by the failure of recent initiatives like those to legalize recreational marijuana and expand abortion access. Trump’s influence in Florida could help him, but the Seminole Tribe has long supported DeSantis politically.