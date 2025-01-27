William Woodhams to step down as Fitzdares CEO

Woodhams will leave the sports betting operator this month.

UK.- Fitzdares CEO William Woodhams has announced that he will step down from his position at the helm of the historic invite-only bookmaker from Friday (January 31). Communicating his decision on X, Woodhams said he had chosen to step down after Christmas, marking the end of “seven glorious years” in the position. The decision also marks the end of 200 years of his family’s involvement in the horseracing sector.

Following his appointment in 2018, Woodhams oversaw a major rebrand and transformation for the heritage betting operator, whose history dates back to 1882. Woodham helped expand and modernise the bookmakers’ offerings with the launch of a mobile app in 2019, offering personalised services for over 2,000 high-value customers.

If you’re an arber or have been knocked by us, absolutely feel free to write something rude below. I’ve always secretly loved a punter troll.. — WILLIAM WOODHAMS (@WIGWOOD) January 27, 2025

The brand also opened physical clubs. the opening of a private sports and betting venue on Davies Street in London’s Mayfair was followed more recently with the launch of a Fitzdares club in Chester, in the north of England.

Fitzdares funded the launch of free-to-use The Racing App in 2023 in a bid to make horseracing more accessible to younger audiences. And the operator also expanded abroad, launching sports betting in Ontario, Canada. Last year, Fitzdares announced a partnership with UK Tote to offer exotic bets in The Racing App.

In his characteristically open style, Woodham finished the announcement of his departure by inviting any arbers or disgruntled punters to respond with rude comments on his post. The Betting and Gaming Council described Woodham’s departure as a “huge loss to the sector.”