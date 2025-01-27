ROGA launches request for proposal for new responsible gaming programme

The Responsible Online Gaming Association said the initiative will help elevate standards.

US.- The Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) has launched a Request for Proposal (RFP) process for a comprehensive certification programme that will support operators’ continued commitment to responsible gaming standards. The independent trade association said the programme would help elevate standards by providing a responsible gaming framework covering key areas such as corporate policy, self-exclusion and employee training.

ROGA executive director, Jennifer Shatley, said: “This step marks a significant milestone in our mission to build an organization that provides valuable resources to promote responsible gaming. I’m excited by the release of this RFP as it demonstrates our commitment to offering operators in this growing industry a program that assesses policies and responsible gaming support mechanisms, exclusion protocols, marketing and advertising guidelines, employee training, and other data-driven strategies in our efforts to provide consumers with entertaining gaming experiences.”

ROGA was founded in March 2024 by seven of the largest US mobile gaming companies: bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, FanDuel, Hard Rock Digital and Penn Entertainment. Bally’s Corporation joined in June. The association undertakes research, responsible gaming education and promotes responsible gaming best practices.