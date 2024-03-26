Tipico Sportsbook earns iCAP accreditation for customer protection

The sportsbook has earned Internet Compliance Assessment Program accreditation.

US.- Tipico Sportsbook has announced that it has earned Internet Compliance Assessment Program (iCAP) accreditation in New Jersey and Ohio for best practices in customer protection. It’s the first sportsbook in the US to achieve the accreditation.

Administered by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the iCAP framework is based on the Internet Responsible Gambling Standards. As part of the accreditation, an audit of Tipico’s Responsible Gaming practices was conducted by the consultancy Gambling Integrity. The Accreditation is valid through March 2026.

Bryan Schroeder, SVP of Compliance & Legal at Tipico, said: “iCAP accreditation is a meaningful award for Tipico because it validates our approach to make fair play a companywide initiative that requires buy-in by our employees. I am incredibly proud of our team for rallying around our efforts to continuously improve safety and clarity. Our primary goal is to ensure customers have the best possible experience when they place a bet because they trust us and our products.”

Keith Whyte, NCPG executive director, added: “Tipico Sportsbook’s iCAP accreditation is a testament to their dedication to player protection. Through this achievement, Tipico showcases exemplary leadership and a commitment to responsible gambling best practices. We commend Tipico for the unwavering commitment to the safety of their users and for setting an exemplary standard for the industry.”

New Jersey launches responsible gaming campaign

New Jersey attorney general Matthew J. Platkin has announced the launch of a public awareness campaign on problem gambling. Announced during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the campaign will include online advertisements and will run until Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

The campaign’s messages will be timed around major sports events, including the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Finals, the Summer Olympics, the MLB postseason, and the Triple Crown races.