New Jersey launches responsible gaming campaign

US.- New Jersey attorney general Matthew J. Platkin has announced the launch of a public awareness campaign on problem gambling. Announced during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the campaign will include online advertisements and will run until Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

The campaign’s messages will be timed around major sports events, including the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Finals, the Summer Olympics, the MLB postseason, and the Triple Crown races.

Platkin said: “As we learn more and more about the effects of problem gambling, especially following the legalization of sports wagering, we have an obligation to provide resources and support to the public on responsible gaming. This work starts with ensuring awareness of the many tools available to assist individuals who struggle with gambling, including comprehensive prevention strategies and treatment and recovery services. Our campaign will highlight the responsible gaming measures put in place within our office and available through our partners and stakeholders to assist those in need of help.”

He added: “Legalization has moved gambling out of the shadows, and for most people, legalized gaming does not create a health issue. However, it is incumbent upon us to provide stronger solutions for those who do struggle with gambling, whether that means through comprehensive prevention and support strategies, such as our responsible gaming initiatives, or stronger treatment and recovery services for problem gamblers.”