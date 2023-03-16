Tipico seals sponsorship deal with Dayton Dragons

The sportsbook will sponsor the team’s fireworks.

US.- Sportsbook operator Tipico has sponsored the baseball team Dayton Dragons, a Minor League Baseball (MiLB) affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio. It has naming rights for the Tipico Centerfield Party Deck at Day Air Ballpark. Additionally, Tipico has been named the exclusive fireworks series sponsor this MiLB season.

David Paschkes, chief commercial officer of Tipico North America, said: “Baseball has long been America’s favorite pastime, and this is especially true in Dayton, the proud home of the Dragons. We are thrilled to partner with one of the most successful teams in minor league baseball, one that has established a truly devoted fan base with the longest sellout streak in MiLB history.

“It is this level of fan dedication that we seek to build in the Ohio region and are ecstatic to provide Dragons fans with exclusive opportunities to enhance their love of the game.”

Robert Murphy, president and general manager at the Dayton Dragons, added: “The unveiling of the Tipico Centerfield Party Deck, the fireworks series sponsorship and the opportunity for our fans to receive tickets are all extremely exciting promotions that we are thrilled to offer in partnership with a brand that is just as dedicated to Ohio sports fans as we are.

“As evidenced by our sellout streak, we are truly dedicated to creating the ultimate fan experience and Tipico is the perfect partner to help us achieve this goal by providing outstanding perks for our loyal fans.”

Ohio launched regulated sports wagering on January 1.