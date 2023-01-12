Tipico receives approval to launch in Iowa

Tipico is offering bettors in the state a variety of promotions and cash offers.

US.- Sportsbook operator Tipico has announced it has received approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to launch in Iowa. To celebrate the US expansion, Tipico is offering bettors in the state a variety of promotions and cash offers, including a $250 deposit match and various offers of bonus bets.

Adrian Vella, CEO of Tipico USA, said: “We are thrilled to grow our footprint and give Iowa customers access to our propriety product and competitive offering. Iowa bettors will be able to use a very simple product with fast deposits and withdrawals, experience cutting-edge functionality in live betting, SGP+ with wide coverage on player props, and can cash out anytime— including partial cash-out capabilities. To top it off, Tipico’s functionality is run from within the US with customer service based in New Jersey.”

In December, Tipico launched early sign-up offers in Ohio, as the state prepared for the launch of legalised sports betting on January 1. Tipico was also named the official and exclusive sports betting partner of the Columbus Crew, the soccer team based in Columbus, Ohio.

In 2021, Tipico launched its first US-based online casino in the state of New Jersey in partnership with Ocean Casino Resort.

Tipico Sportsbook also agreed on a deal with Caesars Entertainment to gain access to Indiana and Iowa’s mobile betting markets. In Indiana, Tipico partnered with Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, while in Iowa, its partner is Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf. In Colorado, Tipico has launched its mobile sportsbook after partnering with Century Casinos.

Iowa sports betting revenue recovers in December

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reported sports betting revenue of $20.4m for December. That’s a 251.7 per cent increase compared to November 2022 ($5.8m) and also a 52.2 per cent increase from December 2021. Of the total, $17.6m came from online sports betting and the remaining $3.1m from retail sportsbooks.

In November 2022, Iowa’s revenue suffered an abrupt fall due to heavy losses as a result of the 2022 World Series baseball. Operators paid out large amounts of winnings to businessman Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, who bet on the Houston Astros to win.