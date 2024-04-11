Time to get your groove on with ‘Boogie Boom’, a disco slot game by Booming Games

The exhilarating world of 70s disco has been brought back to life in ‘Boogie Boom’, the latest slot sensation from leading slot game developer Booming Games.

Press release.- Booming Games is inviting players to get their dancing shoes on as they bring disco back with the launch of Boogie Boom, a 7×6 reel that has all the features players have come to love from this innovative game studio.

This retro-inspired game combines the captivating vibes of the disco era with its vivid Cascading Reels and Cluster Pays which deliver an action-packed casino experience.

Available to play today, the game has a unique Spotlight Wilds feature, which when triggered, illuminates the path to winning with a cluster of at least five guaranteed Wilds during both base game and Free Spins.

Players will also get into the groove when 2×2 and 3×3 Colossal Symbols descend onto the reels, further amplifying the player’s overall experience.

The tempo rises with the Free Spins feature, where each cascading column enhances the Unlimited Win Multiplier, which gives an extended session of funky fun. Boogie Boom recaptures those heady days of disco with immersive disco balls, vinyl and neon lights with a nostalgic soundtrack.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games said: “Our team had so much fun creating this 70’s inspired hit and we are very excited to launch Boogie Boom across our network. It combines dynamic game play with music that will transport you back to the dancefloor.

“Our games are instantly recognisable to players because of our commitment to delivering games that are fun and engaging from the first spin and Boogie Boom is no exception.”