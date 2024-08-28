Thunderkick signs deal with NEO.bet in Ontario

The game rollout in Ontario will initially feature some of Thunderkick’s most popular titles.

The collaboration with the casino follows Thunderkick’s Ontario launch in June.

Canada.- Thunderkick, a Swedish slots studio, has signed a deal with NEO.bet in the Canadian province of Ontario following its launch in June with PokerStars and LeoVegas.

Svante Sahlström, chief commercial officer at Thunderkick, said: “Entering Ontario was a huge milestone for Thunderkick, and we are delighted to have partnered with NEO.bet to give more players access to our games as we continue to enhance our reputation across the Atlantic. Some of our fan-favorite games are now accessible to a greater pool of Canadians, and there are plenty of new releases in our roadmap which are sure to resonate with players.

“This is the latest step in our targeted 2024 commercial goals, and we will continue to build relationships with partners in both North and Latin America to enhance Thunderkick’s global brand.”

Simon Erpenbach, head of casino at NEO.bet, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Thunderkick and bring their innovative games to our players in Ontario. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a diverse and high-quality gaming experience, and we are confident that their games will be a great addition to our platform.”

Asit Ganguli, country manager at Canada at NEO.bet, commented: “At NEO.bet, our foremost commitment is to provide our customers with the best gaming experience possible. Partnering with Thunderkick allows us to uphold this promise by introducing their unique and engaging slots to our platform. This collaboration ensures we continue to offer diverse and high-quality entertainment to our valued players.”