Thunderkick launches in Ontario with PokerStars and LeoVegas

The licence allows the slots studio to partner with a range of operators in the region.

Canada.- Thunderkick, a Swedish slots studio, has debuted in Ontario with operators PokerStars and LeoVegas. The licence allows the provider to partner with a range of operators in the region.

The firm entered the US igaming market in May by partnering with igaming supplier High 5 Casino. The studio’s portfolio of games will be integrated into the supplier’s free-to-play social casino gaming platform.

Through the deal, Thunderkick’s titles will be available to PokerStars and LeoVegas players in Ontario. These include an initial offering of 12 Bolts of Thunder, Xterminate, Midas Golden Touch 2, Beat the Beast: Dragon’s Wrath, and Midas Golden Touch Reborn, which will be accessible within a month of the launch.

Svante Sahlström, chief commercial officer at Thunderkick, said: “Ontario is one of the most significant strategic moves for us this year, and I think we’ll look back on it as an important marker in the company’s development. Partnering with two prominent brands in PokerStars and LeoVegas highlights our drive to deliver on our long-term strategic goals in the continent as we continue to work towards providing the ultimate player experience.”

“The market entry is the latest step in Thunderkick’s progressive worldwide expansion goals, proving that independent slots studios can operate on a global scale and develop a player base across continents by prioritizing high-quality games. There is a huge amount of unlocked potential in North America, and as more Canadian provinces and US states become regulated, there is a fantastic opportunity for Thunderkick to expand further.”

