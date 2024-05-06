Thunderkick debuts in the US with High 5 Casino

The slots studio’s titles will be integrated into the supplier’s free-to-play social casino gaming platform.

US.- Thunderkick, a Swedish slots studio, has entered the US igaming market via a partnership with igaming supplier High 5 Casino. The studio’s portfolio of games will be integrated into the supplier’s free-to-play social casino gaming platform.

Thunderkick CCO Svante Sahlström said: “We are excited to introduce our games to US players for the first time and to explore the potential of this market segment. This collaboration allows us to showcase our innovative content to a wider audience and deliver an engaging gaming experience that closely resembles real money gambling. We are confident that our partnership with High 5 Casino will be a successful one, and we look forward to working with them to bring our games to players across the United States.”

VP of creative at High 5 Games Jerry Wilson added: “Thunderkick’s games have proven to be very popular in Europe and we are excited about helping them launch, not only in the US for the first time, but with social players too. We’re sure our players will take to these titles, and they will become fan favourites in no time at all. We’re delighted about the launch of our new partnership.”