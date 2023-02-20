Thomas Engstberger, AMATIC: “The new roulette Grand Jeu CURVED offers more ergonomic curved screens for greater player comfort”

Thomas Engstberger, sales manager at AMATIC Industries, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the new roulette Grand Jeu CURVED and the company’s presence at FIJMA Madrid 2023.

To talk about this launch, Focus Gaming News spoke exclusively with Thomas Engstberger, sales manager at AMATIC Industries.

Amatic will attend the 2023 edition of FIJMA and will introduce its brand-new product, the Roulette Grand Jeu Curved. What is this new product all about?

The new Roulette Grand Jeu CURVED offers firstly, more ergonomic curved screens for greater player comfort and secondly the REVO2 – an enhanced software package with a table game suite as well as additional jackpots and features.

What are the main differentials and features of the Roulette Grand Jeu Curved?

With respect to the statement “Never change (too much of) a winning formula” the features mentioned above describe best what is new with this roulette.

The gaming industry is increasingly competitive. During the course of developing a new product, what are the key factors to take into account?

Standing out from the crowd! We raise a claim with our games and products to be innovative and successful in order to achieve set goals. We also do that by being close to our customers and partners and trying to understand and meet their specific needs as well as those of the market.

What other products will you showcase at FIJMA?

The showcase of Comatel contains our overall portfolio with Multiplayer Roulettes and Mutliliner slots “Gemini” and “Vegas” a new style Multigame compendium – all that is being developed tailor-made for the market. Moreover, our MultiLink product will be on show – the MultiGame from Amatic with progressive jackpots.

What are your expectations for this show?

Being one of the biggest events in the industry we extend our invitation not only to Spanish-based customers but to international operators and casinos to come and see all the newest products for themselves.