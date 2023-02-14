Amatic to attend FIJMA 2023

Amatic will showcase its latest products at FIJMA 2023 in Madrid.

Amatic team will receive visitors in Stand C8 at FIJMA 2023 in Madrid, February 21-23.

Press release.- Amatic together with partner Comatel will showcase its brand new Roulette product – the Roulette Grand Jeu Curved – at the upcoming FIJMA 2023 in Madrid.

Both companies are inviting all partners and customers to witness the world premiere presentation of the new successor to the popular Roulette Grand Jeu – with multiple instals alone in Spain of more than 1500 units.

The unique and trendsetting Multiplayer Roulette stands out with its all-new interpretation of design and improved attraction of the centre section due to the built-in curved monitors.

Be sure to come to see it for yourself at FIJMA at Stand C8 next week.

