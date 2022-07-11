The West African Gaming Market – A Sure Bet

The SBWA+ Summit will continue to offer an invaluable platform for operators, regulators and other industry peers.

Eventus International’s 7° edition of the Sports Betting West Africa+ Summit 2022 will take place on August 4 and 5, in Nigeria.

Press release.- The future is looking bright for the African sport betting industry. American and European sports betting companies are swiftly expanding into Africa, seeing massive potential in the region.

Since the introduction of online and live sports betting in Nigeria, there has been a noticeable increase in punters as well as industry turnover. It is estimated that the Nigerian Sports Betting industry will generate USD1.7bn annually. Interest in European leagues has also contributed to a higher rate of betting by a younger demographic in Nigeria.

The growing acceptance of online sports betting in the region has made this an opportune location for local and international investors and partners to get involved in the West African sports betting industry.

This year, Eventus International’s 7th edition of the Sports Betting West Africa+ Summit 2022 seeks to once again unite industry stakeholders on the 4th & 5th of August 2022, at the Federal Palace Hotel & Casino in Lagos, Nigeria. The SBWA+ Summit will continue to offer an invaluable platform for operators, regulators and other industry peers to network, debate and move the industry forward.we

Eventus International warmly welcomes the latest exhibitors to the SBWA+ Summit:

Atlas

Atlas is a Gambling software provider, focused on Performance, Full flexibility, and Automation. Based on an in-house built proprietary Platform (Sportsbook, CRM, Risk-management, Antifraud, Bonus engine and Retail), we create pioneering solutions that allow the automation of the work of thousands of employees in each department, maximising the profit and increase the quality of the product.

BSW Betting Software

BETTING PLATFORM IS RECIPE FOR SUCCESS

The gaming system or gaming platform is specially designed software that can be installed on any site, computer, gaming terminal or mobile device. BSW develops gaming platforms that allow you to create profitable gambling establishments on the Internet with minimal investment.

Gain valuable industry insight, close deals, form new partnerships and more at the 7th Annual Sports Betting West Africa+ Summit 2022.

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Director

Eventus International

Email: loumari@eventus-international.com

Phone: +27829075850

Eventus International is a dynamic, summit and exhibition company that connects leaders with leaders and turns opportunity into possibility. They utilise their vast networks and expertise to create forward thinking summits that align best practices and industry development with empowering content and outstanding networking opportunities.

Their summits and exhibitions have a longstanding reputation for gathering primary stakeholders in the industry to discuss the future of the gaming sector. They operate in profitable vertical industries with significant international growth potential while promoting the growth of emerging markets.

Every summit they produce is designed to provide practical solutions to strategic, tactical, and technical challenges, and shed light on new opportunities in the sector.

They are renowned for producing exclusive, niche events, hosting C-Level executive audiences and gathering decision makers under the same roof while ensuring gender diversity and inclusion throughout.

