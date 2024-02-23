The Venetian Resort Las Vegas announces relocation of poker room

The poker room will move from The Venetian casino floor to Level 2 at Grand Canal Shoppes.

US.- The Venetian Las Vegas will relocate its poker room from The Venetian casino floor to Level 2 at Grand Canal Shoppes. The new room will feature 50 tables across 14,000 square feet of space, making it the largest on the Strip.

There will be a self-serve Coca-Cola soda fountain and coffee, online ordering and delivery, USB and USB-C charging ports at every seat, TVs throughout the venue and dedicated restrooms. The room will also have kiosks for both the resort’s loyalty program, Venetian Rewards, and sports betting operated by William Hill.

Danny Ruiz, chief gaming officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, said: “The expansion of the poker room is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts of reimagining the gaming experience at The Venetian Resort. The room was designed to provide an elevated playing experience and everything from design details to enhancements were made with the players in mind.”