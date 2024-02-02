Focus Gaming News | North America | Casino

Nevada gaming revenue hits $15.5bn in 2023

Strip casinos reported a record $8.9bn in revenue.
02/02/24

Revenue increased by 4.6 per cent over 2022. 

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated a record $15.5bn in gaming revenue in 2022. That’s an increase of 4.6 per cent over 2022.

Strip casinos reported a record $8.9bn in revenue, a 7.4 per cent increase over 2022. That accounted for more than 57 per cent of the statewide total. State casinos won nearly $10.3bn on slot machines and more than $5.2bn from table games and sports betting.

Nevada sportsbooks collected a record $481.3m, up 7.7 per cent. However, bets declined 5.1 per cent to $8.3bn. Mobile sports betting accounted for 65.8 per cent of all wagers.

Las Vegas tourism exceeded 40.8 million visitors in 2023, below the record 42.9 million visitors in 2016.

