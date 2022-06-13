Aliaksei Douhin: “SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is a multifunctional solution for managing jackpots within a casino brand”

Aliaksei Douhin, product Manager at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, spoke with Focus Gaming News about this unique product.

Exclusive interview.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is a multifunctional solution for managing jackpots within a casino brand or a group of projects that drives significant business growth, Aliaksei Douhin, product Manager, talked to Focus Gaming News in an exclusive interview about the advantages and expectations regarding the Jackpot Aggregator.

The Jackpot Aggregator was launched last October. What can you say about this unique product so far?

It’s always a pleasure to talk about our solution and share our client’s feedback after our energetic team put so much work into it.

Starting a conversation about the Jackpot Aggregator, I’d love to highlight some insights first. Most of our clients, namely casino operators and game providers often ask themselves the same questions: how could we acquire a new audience, retain the existing one and reactivate those players who show a lack of activity? These are just some of the questions.

We offer to solve these issues by joining our virtual jackpot system and launching local or global jackpot campaigns with us.

I’ll explain in detail. The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is a multifunctional solution for managing jackpots within a casino brand or a group of projects that drives significant business growth. It’s the level of player engagement and promotes the brand among players.

In addition to developing technical capabilities, we have formed a professional team of managers who assist our clients at every stage of creating jackpot campaigns: from the idea to the launch. Each client communicates with a personal manager to set up a jackpot campaign.

Why is it beneficial? We help our clients to focus on operating and achieving business goals without having to develop their own technical solutions. At the same time, there is a huge advantage for many operators that jackpot campaigns can be combined with their own tournaments and bonuses or any other activities.

Our solution is already successfully used by clients in the jurisdictions of Curacao and Malta. We are pleased with the achievements of our customers and now our task is to scale this success!

What do customers, who have already taken advantage of the Jackpot Aggregator, find stands out most about it?

We’re always in touch with our clients to analyse our work and our results. According to their feedback, the launch of jackpot campaigns allowed them to acquire new players and increase player engagement. Moreover, it helped to direct player attention at certain games or events, improve player reactivation, and increase brand awareness, revenue, and overall competitiveness.

As a confirmation, we recently received data from one of our partners that is already using our global jackpots. These results are quite impressive.

According to the statistics, more than 47 per cent of players increased their average bet sum after participating in the jackpot campaign. Almost half of those users experienced an average bet increase of more than 75 per cent during jackpot campaigns.

That’s just one promising fact. We gathered all the useful information for operators, and we’re going to present the detailed statistics shortly!

Why could the Jackpot Aggregator be useful for increasing iGaming revenue and brand awareness?

That’s a great question. Players of any brand can be conditionally teamed into a few categories: according to their interests or other characteristics. All jackpot campaigns are created according to the needs and preferences of a chosen audience. This helps to ignite the player engagement and, accordingly, affects revenue. On the other side, extra wins and various engaging jackpot events all work towards building brand loyalty also increasing brand awareness among competitors.

The operator determines the participation conditions through each jackpot campaign’s objectives and terms. For example, their goals can be to increase the average bet sum, deposit or playing time, and much more. There are several options for achieving each goal.

Our expertise and the operator’s experience are a winning combination that allows us to create the most effective jackpot campaigns for a wide variety of audiences. All of this certainly has a positive impact on business development.

How fast and easy is it to implement the solution?

The implementation process consists of two parts: integration and connection. Integration is required for game providers and game aggregators or the platform casino brands are powered by. All casino brands using the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform with the AngularJS or React frontend frameworks can skip the integration part and connect directly to the Jackpot Aggregator.

To start the connection process, our clients need to choose the target audience to choose the jackpot design and its scenario to launch the first campaign. The preparation of the jackpot design may take a few days or more, depending on the client’s requirements. As for the scenario, as a quick start, the partner can use any ready-made template from the Jackpot Aggregator or create their own unique one. A quick start doesn’t take much time. In turn, a unique jackpot campaign will take a bit longer, depending on the client’s individual needs.

Operating a jackpot campaign is an iterative process, where each subsequent campaign allows the client to consider more and more new insights about players and their interests. This is exactly what helps to achieve even the most ambitious goals.

Our clients usually start by connecting to one casino and opening access to jackpots for a specific group of players. After receiving the first results, the client includes other player segments. At the same time, they can create a new jackpot campaign for the new casino or unite a few projects into a global jackpot campaign.

Since its launch, the Jackpot Aggregator has reached a number of different partnerships. What are your future expectations for this product?

Now we are mostly working on connecting with casinos powered by SOFTSWISS but at the same time, we are interested in cooperating with more game providers and game platforms. We’re going to announce an integration with a reputable game provider shortly. We’re also going to work with game aggregators closely.

Based on the player needs and our partners’ priorities, our goal is to expand the capabilities of the Jackpot Aggregator and, accordingly, our clients to build mutually beneficial cooperation.

With jackpot aggregator innovations, we expect our clients to accelerate their business growth and impact in the iGaming market!