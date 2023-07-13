The rising demand for live streams: MegaPari presents new strategy

MegaPari introduced its Mega Crash Lottery.

Press release.- MegaPari is known for understanding user preferences and constantly adapting to changes. On July 11th, MegaPari presented its Mega Crash Lottery, which was held live. MegaPari awarded the first 5,000 euros from a massive prize pool of 20,000 euros.

The draw was conducted in a captivating live format on MegaPari’s social media platforms, giving participants the feeling of being part of an exhilarating event. It was designed like a show, with a charismatic host guiding the draw, reminiscent of the excitement of the UEFA Champions League draw.

Football fans would definitely appreciate the thrilling experience. A dedicated team of 50 individuals worked on this project, meticulously planning every detail. The preparation for the lottery spanned three months to ensure a seamless experience. The broadcast lasted approximately 60 minutes, creating a memorable experience for all involved.

Kristine, the head of the retention department, shared the business objectives of this campaign: “The audience is increasingly accustomed to live formats. Online translation platforms and streaming services like Twitch are available on almost every smartphone. We are professionals in our field, and we need to meet the demands of our audience and the market.

“The preparation for this campaign lasted three months, and we paid attention to every detail. I believe that we created a fantastic show on July 11th. However, there is always room for improvement and further work. If the audience’s response is positive, as we hope, this can become a permanent tool for engaging with our audience.”

A player from Brazil won the biggest prize of 500 euros, while players from Argentina and the Philippines each received 300 euros, and players from Canada and India received 200 euros. The total number of winners was 55 players from 12 countries.

Throughout the entire MegaCrash Lottery promotion, MegaPari will give away €20,000. The following draws will be held on July 25th, August 8th, and August 22nd, broadcasted live on MegaPari’s official social media pages.

