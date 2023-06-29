Experience the thrill of MegaPari’s Mega Crush Lottery and win big!

MegaPari unveils Mega Crush Lottery, offering exciting casino promotions and a chance to win big.

Press release.- In the realm of online entertainment, MegaPari has consistently stood out by offering players an extensive selection of live events and an impressive online casino platform. Drawing upon months of meticulous planning MegaPari proudly releases an innovative format of a casino promotion – the Mega Crush Lottery.

The Lottery, running from July 1st to August 22nd, 2023, offers a prize pool of 5,000 Euro in each draw. For every 1 euro stake in the Crash game, participants receive one ticket. The more tickets one accumulates, the higher their chances of winning.

The Mega Crash Lottery will take place every two weeks on July 11th, July 25th, August 8th, and August 22nd. For the first time, the platform is exploring the format of live lottery draws, aiming to offer users a unique and thrilling experience. These live broadcasts serve as a testament to MegaPari‘s commitment to transparency, as they provide a clear and transparent view of the winner selection process. To ensure an engaging and visually appealing event, the company has invested in meticulous design and even enlisted the expertise of a professional presenter.

Kristine, the newly appointed head of Retention, has shared insights on the process of lottery creation: “Every promotion at MegaPari is carefully tailored to meet the preferences of our valued players. Among the most popular games across various countries is the thrilling Crash game, which inspired us to organize a special lottery at our casino.

“Moreover, as part of our ongoing efforts to expand our social media presence, we decided to leverage these platforms for the lottery. It was during this process that the idea of conducting a live broadcast draw emerged. This approach is entirely new for MegaPari, presenting us with a unique opportunity to engage with our players in an unprecedented way.”

MegaPari warmly invites affiliates to join and become a part of this thrilling event. Notably, affiliates will greatly benefit from the Mega Crash Lottery, a captivating feature that is sure to attract and engage casino enthusiasts. As a valued partner, Megapari is fully committed to supporting affiliates with promotional materials, designs, and expert advice. This presents an exceptional opportunity for affiliates to leverage the lottery’s appeal and entice potential customers to explore and experience the platform.

If you want to join forces with MegaPari and forge a mutually advantageous partnership, make sure to contact partners@megapari.com for more details.

Megapari expresses heartfelt gratitude to its partners who have made it possible to create such an exhilarating event. Their support and collaboration have been instrumental in bringing this experience to life. In appreciation, Megapari cordially invites everyone to join the live streams and be a part of this unforgettable journey.