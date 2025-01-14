The Regulating the Game 2025 Masterclass Series has announced “ML/TF risk assessment”

It’s the latest addition to the lineup.

Press release.- The Regulating the Game 2025 Masterclass Series is excited to announce the latest addition to its line-up: “ML/TF Risk Assessment – Tips, Tricks, and Missing Bits,” presented by experts from KordaMentha.

Risk assessments are the cornerstone of a compliant AML/CTF program, as frequently emphasized by AUSTRAC. This masterclass will delve into how organizations can conduct risk assessments that drive actionable outcomes. Attendees will gain valuable insights into:

Tailoring risk assessments to their unique business needs.

Identifying and addressing often-overlooked areas in risk assessments.

Leveraging outcomes to strengthen AML/CTF programs effectively.

The session will be delivered by KordaMentha´s team:



Richard Lee, Executive Director, Financial Crime

Skye Arnott, Director, Financial Crime

Ishaan Singh, Manager, Financial Crime

This hands-on masterclass is designed to equip participants with the tools and strategies necessary to elevate their organization’s AML/CTF compliance and risk management practices.

Paul Newson, principal at Vanguard Overwatch, remarked, “The Masterclass Series is all about empowering attendees with practical skills and actionable insights from leading practitioners. KordaMentha’s team brings a wealth of expertise in financial crime, and this session is a must-attend for anyone serious about enhancing their AML/CTF frameworks.”

Alice Saveneh-Murray, partner at KordaMentha, stated: “The expectations of regulators in this space continue to increase, especially following the announcement of the AML/CTF Modernisation Reforms. It has never been more critical for AML/CTF professionals to have the skills necessary to conduct a thorough and compliant risk assessment. Our team is pleased to be able to share best practices, strategies, and common pitfalls to avoid so participants are empowered to meet the requirements of the new regime with confidence”

Why Attend the Masterclass?

This session is tailored for compliance professionals, risk managers, and industry leaders seeking to build robust AML/CTF programs. Participants will leave with a deeper understanding of how to create risk assessments that go beyond compliance, supporting meaningful improvements in their organization’s regulatory approach.

Regulating the Game: A Flagship Conference

From 10 to 13 March 2025, Regulating the Game will convene global leaders, regulators, and industry professionals to address key challenges, explore innovative solutions, and drive sector leadership

Now in its fifth edition, Regulating the Game continues to bridge the gap between regulators, industry professionals, and stakeholders. The conference provides expert content, fosters meaningful discussions on policy and sector challenges, and drives innovation to underpin effective and efficient gambling regulation.

Registration is open

Registration for the 2025 conference is now open for organizations wanting to send multiple staff can access discounted registration options. For more details and to register, visit https://www.regulatingthegame.com/rtg-sydney-2025 for sponsorship or exhibition opportunities