Regulating the Game conference adds exclusive Masterclass Series in Sydney

The “Regulating the Game” conference will feature an exclusive Masterclass Series in Sydney, covering AI, media skills, AML/CTF, and customer due diligence.

Press release.- The “Regulating the Game” conference is thrilled to announce the addition of an exclusive Masterclass Series to its 2024 agenda in Sydney.

This cutting-edge series will be packed with in-depth knowledge and hands-on learning, ensuring that attendees leave armed with the knowledge and tools they need to effectively navigate the ever-evolving gambling regulatory landscape.

These masterclasses are being curated to provide comprehensive insights and actionable knowledge and strategies on key areas of focus:

AI Unleashed: This session will take you on a journey of discovery to gain immediately applicable insights into the world of artificial intelligence. Learn how to harness its transformative power, and become a future-ready leader in innovation and ethics, all in just 10 steps. Media Skills: This session will equip attendees with the insight to effectively communicate with the media, manage public relations crises, and craft compelling narratives for their brands. It’s an essential class for those wanting to enhance their media engagement and contribute to public policy conversations and build a persuasive voice. AML/CTF Risk Assessments: Understand the mechanisms behind assessing risks associated with money laundering and terrorist financing in the gaming environment. Participants will learn the methodologies for conducting assessments, identifying and evaluating risks, and risk-based controls. AML/CTF Programs: A deep dive into the structure and intricacies of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing programs. This masterclass will explore the best practices, latest updates, and essential components of effective AML/CTF programs in the gambling environment. Enhanced Customer Due Diligence: This session will spotlight the significance of understanding your customer. Attendees will hear about techniques to verify customer identities, source of funds and wealth, and more. Enhanced diligence is paramount in responding to high ML/TF risk and ensuring operations are hardened against financial crime.

Paul Newson the event organiser, said: “The public policy landscape and gambling law and regulation is rapidly evolving, and it’s vital for regulatory and industry professionals to stay informed and ahead of the curve.

“Our Masterclass Series offers an unparalleled opportunity to gain a competitive edge with knowledge and hands-on learning from leading experts in the industry Bastion Reputation, AXES.ai, Custos Advisory and KordaMentha.

“Being able to effectively communicate your business objectives, navigate out of a crisis and understand what drives media and public perception, can be the difference between being a successful operation and losing ground in a competitive market.”

Bastion Reputation Principal consultant Tess Salmon said in the evolving and dynamic landscape of today’s business and regulatory environment, effective communication and strategic media relations is the bedrock of success.

“In an era defined by rapid information exchange, organisations that master the art of clear and compelling communication often have greater agility to respond to issues and report greater brand and revenue success as a result,” stated.

“As organisations compete in a crowded marketplace, a well-crafted message can not only shape a company’s narrative but it also helps to foster trust and credibility in the brand, driving innovation, collaboration and ensures sustained success,” added.

The “Regulating the Game” conference is establishing itself as a landmark event focused on fostering regulatory and sector leadership, pioneering thinking and stimulating leading-edge conversations and collaboration. The Sydney conference continues its legacy of excellence, further cementing its status as a pivotal event for regulatory and industry professionals.

Registration for the conference is now open. Those interested are encouraged to secure their seats to avoid disappointment. For more details and to register, go to the conference website at https://www.regulatingthegame.com/rtg-sydney-2024 or contact us at [email protected]