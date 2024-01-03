Station Casinos to launch STN Sports mobile betting app

The new sports mobile betting app will launch early 2024.

US.- Station Casinos has announced that it will launch its new STN Sports mobile betting app powered by GAN early this year. The new app offers same-game parlay wagering options, higher parlay payouts and a single wallet for race and sports.

The app also includes an integrated kiosk system for funding and placing wagers, and for the introduction of the “Bring-Your-Own-Device” that allows bettors to build out a bet in the app and scan it at a kiosk to activate. The company expects full approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board early this year.

In December, Station Casinos opened Durango Casino & Resort in Southwest Las Vegas. The hotel and casino occupies 71 acres on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway. It features an 83,000 square-feet casino offering 2,300 slots and 60 table games. It also features a 205-seat sportsbook, a circular bar, over-the-counter and kiosk wagering options and The George Sportsmen’s Lounge. The resort has more than 200 guestrooms and suites, convention and meeting spaces, a pool with private cabanas, outdoor social areas, restaurants and free parking.