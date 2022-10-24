The NHL selects Sportradar to power new NHL.TV

Sportradar is delivering its award-winning OTT solution to help the NHL manage the end-to-end workflow of NHL.TV.

Press release.- In conjunction with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League (NHL) season, Sportradar and the NHL introduced a refreshed NHL.TV, the League’s direct-to-consumer international OTT subscription service, available to hockey fans in certain countries and territories outside of the U.S. and Canada, to provide an engaging and fan-friendly viewing experience of live and on-demand NHL games.

Sportradar is delivering its award-winning OTT solution to help the NHL manage the end-to-end workflow of NHL.TV, including the OTT backend, all OTT frontend applications (including web and mobile applications) and UX/UI design, as well as third-party integrations on the platform. The revamped NHL.TV is available in more than 120 countries and territories around the world.

In addition to live game streams, NHL.TV offers fans team-specific personalization features, including on-demand videos and additional highlights. NHL.TV will be available on connected TV applications including Android and Fire TV and is also deployed on the Foxxum Operating System.

Ed Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer at Sportradar, said: “Today’s sports fans expect a viewing experience that is highly personalized and tailored to their unique interests.

“By utilizing our truly dynamic and trusted data-driven, end-to-end OTT solution, which have been developed and refined over the last 15 years, NHL.TV has the ability to meet and exceed viewer demands.

“We look forward to working closely with the NHL to deliver an innovative product that will deepen fan engagement now and in the future.”

Stephen McArdle, NHL Senior Executive Vice President, Digital Media & Strategic Planning, added: “Similar to our North American fan base, NHL international fans are extremely tech savvy and expect a premium digital viewing experience.

“Sportradar’s refresh of NHL.TV for certain international markets will help provide fans around the world with a more personalized and enhanced experience with the game, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with Sportradar to deliver a best-in-class international direct-to-consumer platform.”

Through a landmark, global 10-year agreement announced in June 2021, Sportradar is the NHL’s Official Betting Data Rights, Official Betting Streaming Rights and Official Media Data Rights Partner, distributing the League’s official data and statistics to media, technology and sports betting companies worldwide, including real-time data from NHL EDGE, the League’s Puck and Player Tracking technology, and live streams of NHL games via betting operators’ digital betting platforms available in legalized markets.

Additionally, as an Official Integrity Partner of the NHL, Sportradar proactively helps to safeguard the integrity of the NHL’s competitions by monitoring global gaming activity and trends worldwide.