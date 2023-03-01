The Mill Adventure appoints Lukasz Dziedzia as CTO

Dziedzia brings more than 15 years of software development experience into his new role.

Press release.- Platform and white-label solutions provider The Mill Adventure has appointed Łukasz Dziedzia as its new chief technology officer (CTO), a role which entails defining The Mill Adventure’s technology vision and strategy.

As CTO, he will manage and lead the process optimization for the tech team, as well as promote the company’s agenda for technology and innovation internally and externally.

“The Mill Adventure is a unique company where talent, technical excellence, and passion for innovation meet,” said Dziedzia. “I am truly honoured to have this opportunity and responsibility as the company grows and faces new challenges. I look forward to helping the company continue its mission of bringing innovation to the industry.”

Dziedzia joined The Mill Adventure in 2019 as a senior software engineer and was among the project leads for the development of SmartLobbies and Betpool — features that pioneered smarter, more strategic approaches to Gaming operations and player experiences through advances such as artificial intelligence.

The Mill Adventure CEO Dario Arruda commented, “I am extremely happy with this appointment. When it comes to inventing and innovating, Lukasz’s vision is only matched by his ability to connect people and processes. Naming him our new CTO underscores our commitment to building on our reputation for developing cutting-edge solutions and designing a better foundation for the industry.”

The appointment comes at a pivotal time of business and team growth for The Mill Adventure and aims to strengthen its leadership and strategic capabilities, thus setting the course for further growth. The company has operations spanning Malta, Germany, Sweden, Georgia, and the Netherlands, and plans to expand to more regulated markets in the coming months.