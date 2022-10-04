The Mill Adventure integrates DataVault ONE to their igaming platform

DataVault ONE is currently certified in multiple jurisdictions.

Press release.- The Mill Adventure integrates DataVault ONE (formerly Maxima DataVault) to their iGaming platform, leveraging the data vault solution in their recent entry into the Dutch market.

Developed by regulatory and technical compliance experts at Maxima Compliance, the DataVault ONE platform is capable of receiving XML and JSON data from operators and game providers, converting and saving these data in the correct format required by local regulators across multiple jurisdictions.

The solution saves operators and platform providers months of research and development, significantly reducing the time it takes to comply with data vault requirements and enter newly regulated markets such as the Netherlands wherein, earlier this year, The Mill Adventure’s iGaming platform was certified.

In the Dutch market, the Control Database or Controle Data Bank (CDB) is mandatory for the platform of any B2C company aiming to obtain a licence for iGaming and sports betting operations. Apart from being built according to the unique specifications of the Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the CDB needs to be physically located in the Netherlands.

DataVault ONE is currently certified in multiple jurisdictions including Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Germany, where The Mill Adventure has acquired the licence to operate online slots.

Antonio Zanghi, CEO of ComplianceOne Group, comments, “The Mill Adventure’s goal is to bring their iGaming innovations to newly regulated markets as efficiently and quickly as possible. Our DataVault ONE solution, which integrated easily into their cutting-edge platform, was able to support them in that goal, being among the first companies to enter the Dutch market. We are thrilled to further support our partner in Germany.”

Robert Bowell, COO of The Mill Adventure, says, “We know just how complex the demands of newly regulated markets can be, and managing vault systems can make it even more challenging. With a partner like Maxima Compliance and their DataVault ONE solution, we are able to confidently expand our operations and focus on delivering our iGaming solutions to new markets, confident in the knowledge that our data requirements are in remarkably safe hands.”

The Mill Adventure has been demonstrating its ability to comply with the requirements of newly regulated markets within a short period, being among the first few iGaming companies to receive a platform certification in the Netherlands and a licence in Germany. The platform provider also holds licences from the Swedish Gambling Authority and the Malta Gaming Authority and continues to work on bringing its distinct inventions like the AI-powered SmartLobbies and social iGaming feature Betpool to new markets.

