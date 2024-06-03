The Catawba Indian tribe to construct a $700m casino in North Carolina

The new property will be located in Kings Mountain.

The Catawba Indian tribe will hold a ground-breaking ceremony on June 7.

US.- The Catawba Indian tribe has announced that it will begin construction on a $700m casino in North Carolina, with a ground-breaking ceremony that will be held on June 7. Currently, the tribe operates a single-level temporary casino at the location.

The new property will be located in Kings Mountain, about 35 miles south of Charlotte. According to the Catawba tribe, it is estimated that the new project should create nearly 2,000 jobs for residents in the state.

Tribal officials said they plan to open the first phase of the permanent Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort in 2026. The ground-level first phase will include 1,350 slots and electronic table games, 12 table games, and a 40-seat restaurant with a sportsbook area.

The tribe can move forward with the casino project after finalizing a private settlement in May with its former casino developer, SkyBoat Gaming, over the ground lease for its trust lands.

In March, Catawba Nation announced that the temporary casino would add 12 live table games. The new games players can enjoy are craps, roulette, mini-baccarat, blackjack, Mississippi stud poker, and three-card poker. Work on upgrading the temporary casino began in February and will last until summer. It uses new prefabricated modular structures.