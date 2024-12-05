Global platform provider TG Lab acquires Brazil’s SysGaming

The decision aligns with TG Lab’s strategic ambition to strengthen its foothold across Latin America.

Press release.- Global omni-channel platform provider TG Lab has today announced its strategic acquisition of Brazil-based gambling software provider, SysGaming.

The decision aligns with TG Lab’s strategic ambition to strengthen its foothold across Latin America, with the provider already live in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru.

The acquisition of SysGaming will allow TG Lab to continue delivering bespoke, localised experiences in real-time to LatAm partners in both Spanish and Portuguese.

Catering to leading operators worldwide – which also includes major brands such as Stake, Betsson and Belgium’s Loterie Nationale – TG Lab’s omnichannel platform offers full-stack solution with a flexible set of modules for sportsbooks and casinos to boost their gaming operations across multiple markets.

By strengthening its localised game development and platform expertise for LatAm, TG Lab’s partners will gain access to an abundance of native content spanning the sports betting and iGaming verticals, specialised for the region.

With a team and office located in Foz do Iguacu in Brazil’s southern-most state, Parana, SysGaming already has a presence in Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina, with the provider powering major local operators including Paraguay’s state monopoly Aposta.la and Argentina’s Playcet. Both brands are expected to migrate onto TG Lab’s platform in due course.

SysGaming’s team of almost 30 development experts will also join TG Lab, bringing with them their extensive experience in quality platform development.

The integration of SysGaming’s range of games and platform development capabilities into TG Lab’s proprietary platform will begin immediately, making SysGaming’s full roster of innovative content available to TG Lab’s partners.

This will include SysGaming’s slots and crash games studio, giving TG LAB the opportunity to bring game design capabilities in-house and develop personalised, localised games for partners.

Commenting on the acquisition, TG Lab chief executive officer Ugnius Simelionis said: “We see this move as the start of establishing our LatAm leadership credentials. We’re already partnered with some of the market’s biggest brands, and we’re delighted to welcome SysGaming team into the TG Lab group.

“SysGaming had established a strong reputation in Latin America for exceptional quality development, its localised games and impressive aggregator – all factors which made them a ‘perfect fit’ for the TG Lab ecosystem. Their innovative approach to game design and platform development is one to be admired and has undoubtedly allowed them to build a solid presence in the region.

“We are very much looking forward to leveraging each other’s strengths. With their knowledge and expertise, we can now offer LatAm operators the best localised service on the market. As we continue to grow together over the next 12 months, we have big plans to grow our team in LatAm and solidify our position as an industry leader. Stay tuned for plenty more big developments soon enough!”