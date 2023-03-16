Tennessee sports betting handle comes in at $327.3m in February

The state’s sports betting handle was down 20.5 per cent compared to the previous month.

US.- Tennessee’s sports betting handle was $327.3m in February, according to the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC). That’s a drop of 20.5 per cent compared to January’s $410.7m but up 4.3 per cent year-over-year. It’s the lowest monthly handle since September 2022 ($336.9m).

Sportsbooks paid out $293.3m in winnings and, after adjustments, reported gross revenue of $31.8m. The hold percentage was 10.4 per cent and taxes were $6.3m.

ZenSports applies for Tennessee sports betting licence

KeyStar has submitted a sports wagering licence application for ZenSports in Tennessee. ZenSports consists of both a traditional sportsbook and a peer-to-peer sports betting marketplace. It was acquired by KeyStar in October 2022, along with esports tournament specialist Ultimate Gamer.

KeyStar CEO Mark Thomas said: “Tennessee is the perfect first state for us to launch ZenSports in. Tennessee has demonstrated significant technology innovation and is one of the fastest-growing states for sports wagering.”