Tennessee regulator fines three operators

BetMGM, ESPN Bet and Action 24/7 have been fined by the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council.

US.- The Tennessee Sports Wagering Council has fined BetMGM, ESPN Bet, and Action 24/7 a combined $55,000 for regulatory violations. BetMGM received the largest fine of $25,000 for allowing bettors to wager on penalties, which is prohibited in the state.

Action 24/7, which only operates in Tennessee, received an $18,000 fine for allowing self-excluded bettors to deposit and place bets. Penn Interactive (ESPN BET) accepted a $9,000 fine for failing to self-exclude one bettor and a $3,000 fine for sending marketing materials to bettors on the state’s self-excluded list.

Last month, the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council (SWC) fined ZenSports and Fanatics.