Tennessee gaming regulator fines ZenSports and Fanatics

US.- The Tennessee Sports Wagering Council (SWC) will levy fines against ZenSports, which failed to maintain a sufficient reserve account balance, and Fanatics, which allowed self-excluded accounts to bet.

The SWC said ZenSports’ reserve account was insufficient to cover its obligations on three occasions in December 2023. As a result, the regulator has approved a $60,000 fine against the operator.

The SWC will also fine Fanatics $50,000 for violating gaming rules regarding self-exclusion lists. Fanatics, which self-reported its violations, allowed eight self-excluded accounts to place bets. As a result, the SWC decided to levy eight fines of $6,250 each. Fanatics attributed the error to its takeover of PointsBet’s US operations.

Fanatics closed its acquisition of the US businesses of PointsBet in April 2024.

Tennessee sports betting handle reaches $384.2m in April

Bettors in Tennessee wagered $384.2m on sports in April, according to Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC). The handle was up 20.7 per cent year-on-year but down 19 per cent from March ($473m).

The state generated $7m in privilege tax, 9.4 per cent ahead of April 2023. The SWAC did not disclose revenue data.