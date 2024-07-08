Tennessee store owner arrested over alleged illegal gambling

The suspect was allegedly paying out winnings in merchandise.

US.- Police in Tennessee have arrested a store owner, Nimit Patel, for allegedly offering illegal betting at The Country Store, also known as E & T Gas in Gadsden. Undercover officers say Patel was discovered paying out winnings in merchandise and then exchanging the payout tickets for cash with another party.

Patel allegedly misled agents and attempted to conceal keys to the illicit gambling machines.

