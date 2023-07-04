Temporary Hard Rock Casino Bristol to celebrate first anniversary

The Bristol Casino will hold events this weekend.

US.- Hard Rock International is celebrating the first anniversary of its temporary location for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, Virginia. The Bristol Casino will hold events throughout the day on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8.

Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said: “I am so proud of everything our incredible team has accomplished during this first year. We are grateful for the 1,200,000 guests who have enjoyed our many wonderful gaming, dining, live music, and entertainment options over the last year.”

Over the past year, the casino has received 1.2 million guests and registered 90,000 Unity members. The Bristol Casino also paid out $92m in jackpots and paid $25.9m in taxes to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Beyond being a local employer that provides jobs and tax revenue, we are fully invested in our Bristol, Southwest Virginia, and Tri-Cities community, which is an important part of our Hard Rock DNA. This investment is why we have donated over $448,000 to local nonprofits across the region to support community members in need,” Evangelista added.

Today the casino has over 900 slot machines, 30 table games, an interactive sports book and high-limit and non-smoking areas. It was Virginia’s first land-based casino when it opened last July. The temporary venue is scheduled to operate until the full $400m Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opens in summer 2024.

The permanent casino will include a 3,200-seat performance venue and a 20,000-person capacity outdoor entertainment venue. The casino will be open 24/7 and is expected to generate about 1,200 to 1,500 jobs. It will also include two hotel towers, a pool, and more.

See also: Virginia casino workers push to end indoor smoking