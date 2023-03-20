Hard Rock’s temporary Bristol Casino expands gaming floor

The temporary Bristol Casino in Virginia has added 30 new slot machines and table games.

US.- Nearly eight months after Hard Rock International opened its temporary location for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, the facility is expanding its gaming offering. The recently completed expansion sees the introduction of nearly 30 new slot machines and eight new table games to the casino’s lineup.

Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said: “We are thrilled to offer new slots and table games for our guests. With these additions, the casino now has 890 slots and 29 tables, along with our sportsbook.”

The new offerings include two blackjack tables in the high-limit area, a blackjack table and Mississippi Stud table added to the non-smoking area, eight new Dragon Link machines to High Limit and 20 new slot machines from Sega Sammy.

The casino has also unveiled a Party Pit amenity beside Bristol Bar and across from the Sportsbook. It has four blackjack tables, all with $15 minimums.

The Bristol Casino opened in July 2022, becoming Virginia’s first land-based casino property. The temporary venue is scheduled to operate until the full $400m Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opens in summer 2024.

The permanent casino will include a 3,200-seat performance venue and a 20,000-person capacity outdoor entertainment venue. The casino will be open 24/7 and is expected to generate about 1,200 to 1,500 jobs. It will also include two hotel towers, a pool, and more.

Virginia reports $38.4m in gaming revenue for February

The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity for the month of February 2023. Gaming revenue from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol and Rivers Casino Portsmouth reached $38.4m: $28.3m from slots and $10m from table games. Nearly $7m in taxes were paid to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.

See also: Virginia sports betting handle reaches $513.1m in January