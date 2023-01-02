Technamin’s sportsbook promises an exceptional user experience

Two sportsbook options are available from Technamin: in-house and premium.

Press release.- Founded in 2020, Technamin is an Armenia-based iGaming platform provider known for its innovative approach to products and services which cater to even the most demanding marketplace needs.

One such product is the company’s sportsbook, first introduced alongside other offerings at ICE London 2022. It was developed with a mobile-first approach by a professional in-house product design team who put the product through rigorous qualitative and quantitative testing, user-testing stages, in addition to the five stages of design thinking.

“Our goal is to help operators deliver seamless sports betting experiences to the end user.” says founder and CEO Suren Khachatryan. “And you cannot do unless your software for sports betting is developed by taking into full consideration the demands of bettors while keeping in mind the needs of the operators as well. This is what we tried to achieve with Technamin’s sportsbook, and we have succeeded thus far.”

Two sportsbook options are available from Technamin: in-house and premium. Both have the same general functionalities, with the premium option being quicker, more stable, reliable, and with less delay. Operators with a wider audience and a bigger budget are recommended to choose the premium sportsbook. Professionals from Technamin’s team oversee the product, which is also equipped with internal traders, monitoring tools, as well as live scores and statistics.

But where the company’s sportsbook truly shines is in its usability. “We developed our sportsbook based on the latest UI/UX standards and trends.” adds Khachatryan. “Bettors can easily register via full or quick registration and navigate their way around the product without getting lost.”

As previously mentioned, Technamin’s sportsbook was designed with a mobile-first approach and includes a unique odd presentation functionality which is available at the convenience of a simple swiping motion before the bettor enters the event page. The collapse functionality allows bettors to find their desired events fast, without having to scroll through an entire page. Additionally, the program has a time filtration feature that enables customers to view forthcoming events based on time intervals of six hours, twelve hours, or twenty-four hours.

Content-wise, the product is not bloated and rather has a series of useful functionalities available on both desktop and mobile versions. This includes a favourite feature which lets bettors select their favourite events and leagues through simple clicks or swipes. They can also change odds easily. In order to further enhance user experience, Technamin’s sportsbook includes a robust search functionality which allows bettors to search for events, matches, and leagues simply by typing a few letters, saving them additional keystrokes. Sports sections are indicated by their respective icons and tabs and are easy to find.

In terms of the betting experience itself, the product comes equipped with a favourite stakes functionality which can be configured per bettor and allows bettors to quickly place bets. Bettors can place single bets, multiple bets, express bets and system bets on the sportsbook. There are sections which allow bettors to view ongoing bets as well as their betting history. For bets requiring complex calculations, bettors can make use of the implemented calculator that comes with the sportsbook.

These are just some of the many features included in the sportsbook, making it dynamic and adaptable to a rapidly changing and demanding marketplace. Covering more than 80 sports including esports and virtual sports, top matches of any country, 40000+ live matches traded, 35000+ pre-match matches and up to 1500 markets, Technamin’s sportsbook promises an incredible user experience which will engage the bettors effectively while boosting both retention and acquisition rates for the operator.

The company will showcase the updated version of its sportsbook as well as other revamped products at ICE London 2023, where you can visit them at stand S2-120.