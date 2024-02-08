TCSJOHNHUXLEY unveils innovative live gaming solutions at ICE London 2024

The company introduced compact tables, the Super Reels Money Wheel, and Progressive Games at the fair, which is closing today.

Press release.- Its dedication to delivering world-class gaming tables and titles for over five decades has earned TCSJOHNHUXLEY a solid reputation globally, and ICE London 2024, concluding today, proves to be the ideal stage for unveiling different releases from their portfolio.

The company debuted a new range of scaled-down tables at the fair. These have been developed in consultation with operators which will enable these products to be located in areas where standard-sized tables would not fit – with reduced impact on the table gaming footprint in a casino. They are equally well suited to the igaming sector for live studio applications.

Nicci Smith, managing director UK & Europe, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, said: “These new tables are a game-changer for operators seeking to maximise their floor space and table game offerings.

“Our commitment to innovation and collaboration with operators has delivered a beautifully crafted table solution that doesn’t compromise on design yet opens up exciting new possibilities for revenue generation.”

In addition, recent projects such as The Hippodrome Casino, The Park Tower, City of Dreams Mediterranean and GoldenEye Hotel & Casino, stand as a testament to their dedication and craftsmanship.

A new extension of Money Wheel range with new Super Reels Money Wheel

ICE London also provided the perfect showcase to debut their latest Money Wheel, Super Reels Money Wheel, for the first time.

What sets the Super Reels Money Wheel apart is its visual impact. Standing at almost 2.3 metres high, the new Super Reels Money Wheel features two giant wheels designed to emulate old-fashioned slot reels, but the visual impact goes beyond mere size. The two reels rotate independently to create a dynamic showpiece that will transform any game into an exciting spectacle that will capture the attention of players and onlookers alike.

Designed as a blank canvas that Operators can customise with their own branding and game themes, it’s possible to transform Super Reels Money Wheel into their unique vision.

Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive chairman commented: “The Super Reels Money Wheel is yet another example of TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of casino entertainment in the live and online gaming sectors. It’s a real showstopper and allows operators to easily devise innovative games and themes that will grab the attention of players. Add this to our extensive range of Money Wheels, from traditional options to LED-powered solutions, and we cater to every taste and requirement.”

At the same time, Money Wheel, also known as Big Six, is now experiencing a fresh wave of popularity. This resurgence owes to the increasing use of Money Wheel across the iGaming sector, where creative live studio integrations have breathed new life into the classic format.

Progressive live gaming offering at ICE London

Continuing with the releases, the company showcased its range of live table games, including the ‘Xtreme’ suite of Progressive Games, which combine proprietary enhancements to many popular table games, with the thrill of mystery prizes, individual, community, and fixed pay-outs.

Visitors were treated to Pure Pairs Xtreme, Magic Poker Xtreme, Double-Up Blackjack Xtreme, with its popular Bonus 16 side bet, and Roulette Xtreme. At the same time, Xtreme Progressive Games are built on the foundation of the TCS Jackpot System, known for its ease of use, security, proven reliability, and focus on flexible jackpot management.

Offered as a white label product, the TCS Jackpot System allows operators full customisation to brand and theme games, designs, and jackpots, or alternatively the TCSJOHNHUXLEY team can assist with this. There are limitless possibilities for the operator to bring an unprecedented level of entertainment and excitement to the gaming floor.

Nicci Smith expressed: “TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s Xtreme Progressive Games are all about giving players more ways to win and have fun. When it comes to progressives for the live casino sector, it’s clear that we’ve created something rather special. With fully configurable multiple jackpot types, mystery prizes, and fixed payouts, the result is a product offering true adaptability, making the TCS Jackpot System a favourite among operators looking to stand out in today’s competitive market.”