TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s Nicci Smith receives Outstanding Contribution Award at The Casino Awards 2022

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY, the leading manufacturer and supplier of world-renowned live gaming products and services, is delighted to announce that Nicci Smith, TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s Manager Director UK / Europe, has been awarded the Outstanding Contribution Award at The Casino Awards 2022.

The Casino Awards is designed to celebrate excellence and innovation across the casino industry. The grand awards ceremony took place on April 12, 2022, at The Tower Hotel in London.

Nicci has been with the company since 2003 and brings extensive knowledge and experience gained from both the operator and supplier sides of the industry.

Nicci was born and raised in Johannesburg and relocated to the UK when the opportunity arose within the company to take over as Manager Director for UK / Europe, where she now heads up the operation covering manufacturing, sales and service support.

Nicci Smith, TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s Manager Director Europe comments, “It is a great honour to be acknowledged for the Outstanding Contribution Award. I am extremely proud to be recognised amongst my peers, in a role I am passionate about, and in an industry that continues to evolve even through challenging times.”