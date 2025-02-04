TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s Tracy Cohen honoured with prestigious ICE Landmark Award

The ICE Landmark Award was presented at a special ceremony during the 2025 ICE Barcelona exhibition.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY has announced that Tracy Cohen has been selected to receive a 2025 ICE Landmark Award in recognition of her significant contribution and pioneering leadership in gaming in her role at TCSJOHNHUXLEY and AGEM. This prestigious accolade recognises individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact on the global gaming industry.

This notable industry recognition is in honour of an incredible career of one of the industry’s most respected women. Starting out with John Huxley Casino Equipment in the early 90s, Tracy has been a familiar and much-loved face in the industry ever since. Her enthusiasm and unparalleled expertise have earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues, customers, and suppliers worldwide.

For over three decades, she has gone above and beyond, not only for TCSJOHNHUXLEY but for the entire casino community. Beyond her significant contributions to TCSJOHNHUXLEY, since 2011 Tracy has also been the director of Europe for the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) representing manufacturers and suppliers of products and services for the gaming industry.

The ICE Landmark Award was presented at a special ceremony during the 2025 ICE Barcelona exhibition.

Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive chairman, commented: “Tracy is a true pioneer in our industry. Her passion, knowledge, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been an inspiration to us all. This award is a well-deserved recognition of her extraordinary career and the invaluable contributions she has made to the global gaming landscape.”