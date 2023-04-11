MegaPari has been shortlisted as the Best Sports Betting Operator in the Baltics

The event will take place in Riga, Latvia, on May 16 and 17.

The company is going to attend the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Summit 2023.

Press release.- MegaPari, an online gambling platform launched in 2019, has gained a reputation as a worldwide brand in the industry of online gambling.

The platform offers a wide range of sports betting and gaming options, including live betting, casino games, and virtual sports. Since its launch, MegaPari has opened its platform to almost all European countries, including the Baltics Region, and is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority.

Now, MegaPari has been shortlisted for the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2023 as the Best Sports Betting Operator in the Baltics. The nomination serves as a testament to MegaPari’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry and further motivates the platform to continue to improve and provide an unparalleled gaming experience.

MegaPari is excited to attend the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Summit 2023 where the winners of each category will be announced during the special voting session. The conference provides a perfect platform for MegaPari to network with industry leaders, share knowledge and gain insights into the latest trends and developments in the region. The event will take place in Riga, Latvia, on May 16 and 17.