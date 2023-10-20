Tashina Lazcano: “Every gaming industry professional has a fair chance to advance, grow, and make a difference”

Konami Gaming’s Director of Marketing and Communications Tashina Lazcano granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to talk about the work of Global Gaming Women.

Exclusive interview.- Tashina Lazcano, director of Marketing & Communications at Konami Gaming, Inc. and Mentorship Committee Member of Global Gaming Women, discusses her role in the organization, Konami’s support for women in gaming, and the future of the industry.

How did you come to join Global Gaming Women? What is your role within the organization?

I volunteer with Global Gaming Women as Marketing Committee Member and Global Gaming Women Lean In Circle Moderator. I first joined Global Gaming Women in 2017, when I discovered it’s free to sign-up online as a member. Not long after that, I applied for Global Gaming Women’s Lean In Circles and began building connections with other members.

What are some of the ways that Konami supports Global Gaming Women and promotes the role of women in the gaming industry?

Konami Gaming has established a multiyear pledge of support toward Global Gaming Women, as a sustaining partner. In addition, Konami has also opened up its Las Vegas headquarters building as a host location for Global Gaming Women events.

We have had the pleasure of hosting several Global Gaming Women educational programs including the Leadership Foundations, Leadership Development, and W Development Conferences. These types of support help create pathways for more women to grow and advance in the gaming industry, thereby promoting a more diversified future for the industry.

Can you tell us more about Lean in Circles and the programs that GGW has implemented to support women’s development and success in the gaming industry?

Lean In Circles are small groups of women who regularly meet for peer-to-peer mentorship and professional connection. It’s based on the landmark book “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg, who co-founded a non-profit under the same name. Global Gaming Women is responsible for the world’s largest network of Lean In Circles.

Any woman in gaming or hospitality can apply to join a Circle, and if selected will be paired with 5 to 7 other Circle members and 1 moderator. From there, each Circle will decide for themselves the logistics of their meetings—whether in-person, online, how often, and what meeting format. The open application period for Global Gaming Women Lean In Circles is happening until November 1, 2023.

What are some of the most exciting trends you are seeing in the gaming industry today?

Gaming is expanding to become more things to more people. With the growth of sports betting, online gaming, and diversified EGMs, broader audience demographics have access to regulated gaming entertainment options that resonate with personal preferences. This provides a number of exciting opportunities for innovative entertainment and technology to ensure the industry remains healthy and relevant; while also providing regulated gaming options to consumers, with the proper safeguards and standards.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future of women in the gaming industry?

That the demographics of our gaming industry leadership are more reflective of the diversified consumer audiences we serve. And that by implementing more inclusive systems and standard best practices to protect against conscious and unconscious bias, every gaming industry professional has a fair chance to advance, grow, and make a difference.

What advice would you give to young women who are interested in a career in gaming?

Go to globalgamingwomen.org and sign up as a member of Global Gaming Women. It’s free. It only takes 5 minutes. And even if you don’t have an immediate interest in participating, you’ll receive regular updates on no-cost programs and ongoing networking opportunities that could be of interest down the line.