Oddsworks to supply Loto-Québec in Canada

US.- Oddsworks will deploy its BETguard Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform and proprietary and third-party game content with Loto-Québec in Canada. It will supply online casino, table, scratch cards and video poker games.

Stéphane Martel, head of product and innovation with Loto-Québec, said: “We are excited to bring ODDSworks’ game content to our offering. ODDSworks’ extensive library of proprietary table games will hit the mark with our players.”

Steven De Mar, EVP at ODDSworks added: “ODDSworks is honored to work with Loto-Québec in its first Canadian market. We expect great results that will lead to further growth with our neighbors to the north. We are excited to see what the future brings with Loto-Québec.”

Loto-Québec reports $528.2m in quarterly revenue

The provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec’s financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024 show revenue of CA$711.2m ($528.2m) and a net income of CA$380.9m ($282.9m).

Revenue was up 8.4 per cent (CA$54.9m) when compared to pre-pandemic numbers but was down 4.5 per cent year-over-year. Consolidated net income was up 12.9 per cent or CA$43.6m ($32.4m) against 2019 but down by 14.7 per cent year-on-year.