Tally Technology renews partnership with Buffalo Sabres

The partnership between both companies is extended for a third season.

US.- Fan engagement company Tally Technology has announced that it will be renewing its partnership with the Buffalo Sabres for the 2022-23 National Hockey League (NHL) season. It will be the third consecutive season that Sabres fans have access to the Predict the Sabres free-to-play platform.

Tally CEO Brad Vettese said: “Our data platform has proven to be highly effective at driving a specific consumer response – buy more game tickets, purchase more beer, shop for car insurance, get a new credit card, order a pizza, bet on sports and others.

“Our fan engagement platform is comprehensive, very sponsor-friendly and specifically created to drive trial and conversion. We are thrilled the Sabres value our partnership and that their sponsors see the value that it creates.”

Buffalo Sabres director of marketing, Cara Murphy, added: “Our Sabres fans are some of the most avid and loyal supporters in sports, and we are excited to work with Tally again to engage and activate that fan base. This will be our third season with Tally, and we have consistently increased the number of fans who interact with us on a game-by-game basis.”

In conjunction with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League (NHL) season, Sportradar and the NHL introduced a refreshed NHL.TV. The League’s direct-to-consumer international OTT subscription service is available to hockey fans in certain countries and territories outside of the US and Canada.

BetMGM launches new NHL casino games

BetMGM has announced the launch of its National Hockey League (NHL)-branded casino games including roulette, blackjack, baccarat and the new live Money Wheel game, Dream Catcher. The games are available to play in New Jersey, Ontario, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The NHL’s logo is prominently featured in each game with team logos cycling throughout the rendered arena. NHL Roulette features interactive results and statistics, while NHL Blackjack offers players an experience similar to a live casino game. Dream Catcher allows players to bet on the number on which they think the wheel will stop.