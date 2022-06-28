New Table Mountain casino to open next month

Table Mountain’s new hotel resort and casino in Friant, California, is to open on July 21.

US.- Table Mountain in Friant, California, is to open its new casino resort on July 21 after almost three years after construction began in 2019. The hotel will be privately booked until the end of August, but reservations for September will open soon.

The new building covers 600,000 square feet, massively expanding on the current 72,000 square foot casino-only venue. It was set to have a 110,000 square foot casino floor with more than 600 gaming machines, expanded restaurant space, a 1,500-seat special event center, a gift shop, and a childcare facility.

The new complex features a glass-fronted hotel tower with 14 levels and 150 guest rooms. There will also be an expanded parking, with 1,000 more spaces provided in addition to the casino’s existing five-storey garage.

The casino has hosted nine job fairs since early May. Dozens of open positions are listed on the Table Mountain website ranging from cashiers and food service jobs to facilities maintenance and security. In 2018, officials estimated that the new facilities would create a thousand jobs, increasing employment at Table Mountain to almost 1,454 positions.