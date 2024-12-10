SYNOT Group debuted at BEGE 2024

The Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo was held on November 27 and 28.

Press release.- The SYNOT Group participated in the BEGE (Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo) in Sofia for the first time this year. The event, one of the most significant gaming exhibitions in the Balkan region, was held on November 27 and 28, with SYNOT presented as an exhibitor at booth no. 2.18.

Key companies within the SYNOT Group, including SYNOT W, SYNOT Games, and SYNOT Interactive, were represented at the expo. Visitors had the opportunity to discuss potential collaborations in the land-based and online gaming industry.

Stanislav Stanev, SYNOT Group’s international business development director, said: “BEGE Expo was a great success for us. The exhibition in Sofia is renowned for its popularity across the Balkan region, and despite this being our first time exhibiting, our booth attracted a large number of visitors not only from Bulgaria but also from other countries in the region, such as the North Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia, Romania, Greece, Cyprus, Poland, and the Baltic states. During the two days of the expo, SYNOT’s sales team signed several deals, which is another evidence for the important role of our brand in this region.”

The company stated that the MAGIC BALL LINK progressive multigame jackpot system attracted significant attention. This system offers a 4-level linked bonus jackpot common for all game titles. Visitors had the chance to try out eight popular linked games, including fan favourites such as Aztec Jaguar, Tiki Princess, and Legend of Medusa. MAGIC BALL LINK was showcased in modern UP2-32 cabinets, featuring cutting-edge design, three 32″ screens, and high-performance hardware components.

Another major highlight was the SUPER LINK system, offering up to 20 linked titles with a “linked bonus” and Pay-to-Win features. This system was displayed in both AWP and VLT versions within the elegant Eclipse FL-32 cabinets.

Visitors also explored further products such as the Explosive Games Premium+, Firebird Blue and Firebird Red gaming systems displayed in the UP1-27 and UP2-32 cabinets. These systems offer a wide range of games from classic fruit to themed ones, including Hold & Respin titles.

In the online gaming section, SYNOT Games showcased its extensive portfolio of online slots, while SYNOT Interactive presented its comprehensive igaming solutions.

A notable milestone was the nomination of the MAGIC BALL LINK product for an award at the 15th BEGE Awards in the “Jackpot System of the Year 2024” category. This nomination further underscores the quality and innovation of SYNOT Group’s products.

Roland Andrýsek, SYNOT Group’s sales director, commented: “Participating in BEGE Expo represents another significant step in our expansion within the Balkan market. We were delighted by the interest in our products and held many productive discussions during the expo. We are proud to have been part of such a prestigious occasion this year.”

During the exhibition, SYNOT also highlighted its recent achievement of obtaining a ten-year licence for production, distribution and technical support within the Bulgarian market. The licence has opened up new opportunities for cooperation and strengthening the position of the SYNOT brand in this region.